Summerhill, Nenagh and late of Castlecountess, Tralee.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 o’clock.

Funeral arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church on Monday at 9.45 for Mass at 10 o’clock followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to the Friends of Nenagh Hospital.