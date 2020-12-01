Catherine O’Brien, Cahir

Tincurry, Ballylooby, Cahir

Catherine passed away peacefully in her sleep. She will be very sadly missed by her cousins, good neighbours and kind friends.

Catherine’s Funeral Cortége will leave Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Kieran’s church Ballylooby for 12 noon requiem mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

