High Road, Killmacomma, Clonmel and formerly of Clonoulty, Curragh, Cashel.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Monday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty

for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.