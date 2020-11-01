Catherine ‘Kit’ Shanahan nee Hogan, Templederry

Cloghinch, Templederry

Due to government restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place.

Kit will leave her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for her requiem mass in Templederry church at 11 o clock.

Followed burial afterwards in Templederry new cemetary.

The family thanks you for your understanding at this time.

