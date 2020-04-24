Catherine Kenneally

Mitchelstown

On April 23rd, 2020, peacefully with her family at her daughter’s residence in Coolagarranroe, Burncourt, CATHERINE (nee O’Donnell), Ballinabrook, Mitchelstown.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry and loving mother of Mary (O’Gorman), Kathleen (Noonan), Sheila(Dalton), Willie, Jim & the late Eileen (Murphy), dear grandmother of the late Shane and great-grandmother of the late Jack. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Peggy (O’Brien) & Bridie O’Donnell, sons-in-law John Murphy, Pa Dalton & John O’Gorman, daughters-in-law Esther and Olive, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

In an effect to follow best practices and guidelines with Covid-19, Catherine’s funeral will take place privately. We thank you for understanding at this difficult time. Please use the “Condolences” section below to leave a personal message or send a condolence card by the traditional manner. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mitchelstownparish.ie