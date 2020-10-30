Catherine (Kathleen) Gallagher née Milne, Birr and Ballymacegan

Syngfield, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly Ballymacegan, Co. Tipperary.

October 29th, (peacefully) surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her devoted husband Joe, she will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Carol and her husband Harry, Denise and her husband Brian, Fiona and her partner Ben, son Rodney and his wife Antoinette, grandchildren; Emily, Ayden, Dylan, Rebecca, Cian and Eoin, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government advice; Family Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 31st, in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House private please.

The Gallagher family thank you for your understanding at this time and invite those who wish to sympathise to do so in the condolence section of this page.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr and on Birr Parish Radio 106FM

