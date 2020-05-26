Catherine Healy, Nenagh

Catherine Healy

Radharc Darach and formerly of Pearse Street, Nenagh.

Due to current Government and HSE Guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday followed by private cremation.

Catherine’s funeral cortege will pass the former family home at Pearse Street on Friday at 12.30 approx.

A Remembrance Mass to celebrate Catherine’s life will be held at a later date.

