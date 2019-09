Formerly of Beechgrove, Knockinroe, Templemore and Dublin Road, Roscrea.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Tuesday Evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, to arrive at 8.30pm.

Requiem mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Wednesday at 10.30am with interment in Roscrea Cemetery afterwards.

Family homes private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to LLARC Cancer Centre.