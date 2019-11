Catherine Blackmoore nee Hogan,

66 Mountain View, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St Nicholas’ Church for Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul.