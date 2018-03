Graigueavallagh House, Errill, Co Laois.

Reposing at her residence all day today (Friday) with Rosary at 7pm.

Funeral mass on Saturday in Errill Church at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 2.30.

House private on Saturday morning.

Donations can be made at the funeral to Laois and Offaly Hospice.