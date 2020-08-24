Carthage “Ca” Wilkinson, Clonmore & Ballylooby

Carthage “Ca” Wilkinson

Clonmore, Cahir and Burgess, Ballylooby.

22-08-2020. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie son Michael, daughters Marie and Bríd, son in law John O’ Dwyer, grandson Tadhg, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Ca’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran’s cemetery Ballylooby. House private please. Due to current restrictions mass will be for family and close friends only. Thank you for your understanding at this time.

