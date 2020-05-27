Carmel Gorman nee McInerney, Nenagh

Fawnlough, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh.

Due to current restrictions a private family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday at 2 o’clock followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

A Remembrance Mass for Carmel will be held at a later date.

