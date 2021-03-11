Carmel Duggan (nee Tobin), Piltown & Kilsheelan

Carmel Duggan nee Tobin

Late of Fanningstown, Owning, Piltown, Co Kilkenny, and formerly of Kilnoracy, Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary.

Died 9th March 2021. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, Brother john, sisters in law, brothers in law, Nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Arriving at Owning church for requiem mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Carmel mass can be viewed on this link – https://www.irishlivestream.com/12032021

Due to HSE guidelines, Carmel’s funeral mass and burial will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence section below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

