Canon Owen O’Neill, Cappawhite & England

Originally from Drumwood, Cappawhite, Co.Tipperary and the Diocese of Nottingham, England.

Died on 10th April 2021, peacefully in the gentle and loving care of the staff of Peaker Park Care Home, Market Harborough (UK).

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, his brother Joe and his brothers-in-law Aidan and Sean.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Una McGrath (Burncourt), Peggy Costello (Thurles) and Nellie Fitzgerald (Grange), sister-in-law Breda O’Neill, brother-in-law Dick Fitzgerald, nephews,

nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, his good friends Fr. John Joe, Margaret Kenny & Family, Bishop Patrick McKinney and all the priests of the Diocese of Nottingham, colleagues,

former parishioners, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements later.

