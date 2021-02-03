Brigit Cantwell, Roscrea

Brigit Cantwell nee Toohey

Boulebane, Roscrea.

01-02-2021. Pre-deceased by her husband John and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Pat, daughters Siobhan, Catriona and Annette, brother Mick, sister Joan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends. RIP.

Due to government guidelines Brigit’s Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 People). Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 11.15 arriving in Curraguneen Church for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please.

Please follow government guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

