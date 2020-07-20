Brigid ‘Cissy’ White, Borris-in-Ossory

Brigid ‘Cissy’ White Nee O’Donoghue

Castleview, Borris-in-Ossory, 19-07-2020.

Pre-deceased by her husband Dan and brother Mick.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary, Gearldine, Delores, Martina, Patricia, Monica and Elaine, son Donal, sisters Peg, Nora and Marie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to Government guidelines on public gatherings Brigid’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Her remains will leave her residence on Wednesday morning (approx 11.15 travelling in the old Dublin road, up Castle St, down Rosemary St and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

House Private Please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.st.cronanscluster.ie

