Brigid “Biddy” Carey nee Hanly, Thurles

Cummermore, Kilcommon, Thurles.

26th January 2021, suddenly at University Hospital, Limerick, in her 93rd year.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving children John, Tom, Eileen, Pat, Donie, Matt, Mary, Gerry and Larry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon for family and close friends, with strict adherence to social distancing, face coverings and no hand shaking please

Arriving Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon for Funeral Mass at 11.30 with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines attendance is restricted to 10 family members in the Church. For those who would have liked to attend, but cannot due to restrictions, Mass will be streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

House private, please.

“May She Rest in Peace”

