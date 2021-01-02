Bridie O’Shea, Glengoole

Glengoole Village,

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 3 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral mass on Monday morning at 11.30am in St. Patrick and Oliver’s church Glengoole.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, the mass will be private with a maximum of 10 people in the church.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence