Bridie Macken, (nee Cahill)

Dangan, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the loving care of her family on April 22nd 2020.

Due to the Covid 19 regulations along with Government and HSE advice, Bridie’s funeral will be for family members only. Funeral mass on Saturday at 2pm. The Macken family would like to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time. A mass in her memory will be celebrated at a later date. House private please.