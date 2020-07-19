Brigit Bridie Gilmartin, Templemore

Barnane, Templemore.

She passed away on Sunday, 19th July, at Patterson’s Nursing Home, Templemore. Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick (Wales), her sister Ellen (Nelly, London), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and very good friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Monday July 20th from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock, with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Drom arriving at 8 o’clock. Bridie’s Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30 AM on Tuesday morning, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

