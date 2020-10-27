Bridie (Bridge) Savage, Cloughjordan

Ballysteena, Cloughjordan.

Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving at St. Michaels and St. Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Wednesday for 12 noon funeral Mass and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines due to Covid-19, a family funeral Mass (25 people) is only permitted. Please adhere to social distance guidelines and wear a face covering.

