Bridie Bowman, Ballina

Boher, Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital.

Wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings Bridie’s Funeral will be private on Tuesday the 30th of March at 11:30am in Mary Mother of the Church, Boher.

Burial afterwards in Ballina Church grounds.

If you would like to express your condolences to Bridie’s Family please do so in the condolence section below.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

