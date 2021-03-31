Bridget Shanahan nee Ryan, Templederry & Milestone

Bridget Shanahan nee Ryan

Cummer, Templederry, Co Tipperary. Formerly of Cummermoloughney, Milestone, Thurles. Peacefully at her home in the loving Care of her daughter Noeleen.

Predeceased by her husband Liam and brother Michael. Sadly missed by her daughter, nephew, niece, grandnephews, sister in law Mary, relatives neighbours and friends

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral mass will take place this Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry at 1pm followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Templederry.

House private please.

