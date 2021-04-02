Bridget Ryan (nee Britton), Thurles

Bridget Ryan nee Britton

5 Ash Grove, Monadreen and formerly 2 Slievenamon Rd., Thurles.

Bridget, predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving son John, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Paul and Mark, Paul’s partner Helen, great grandchildren Lucy, Lottie and Oliver, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Bridget’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Sunday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

