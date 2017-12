Bridget Quigley nee Ryan Morgan

Rearcross, Newport and late of Cappanuke, Murroe – in her 95th year,

Reposing this Saturday evening from 5 o’ clock at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon with removal at 8.30 o’ clock to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross.

Requiem Mass Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport