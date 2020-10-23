Bridget O’Shea nee Carmody, New York and Newport

New Hyde Park, New York & late of Toor, Newport.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Joey, Breda, Kathleen, Rickie and Sean, Grandchildren, Sisters Anne, Elizabeth, Winnie and Peggy. Nephews and nieces cousins neighbours relatives neighbours and friends.

May Bridget Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Daltons Funeral Home, New Hyde Park, New York this Monday from 2 to 5 o’clock and from 7 to 9 o’clock.

Requiem mass followed by burial takes place on Tuesday at Church of the Holy Spirit, New Hyde Park at 9.30.

The Family thank you for your prayerful support at this time.

