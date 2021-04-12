Bridget Howard, Clogheen

Ballyboy West, Clogheen

On Saturday 10th April 2021 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim in presence of her family.

Predeceased by her loving husbands; Arthur and Ron, her parents; David and Catherine, her sisters; Kitty, Mary and Eileen, her brothers; Tom, Patrick and Davy

Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving family, her son; James (Aughavas, Co. Leitrim), daughter; Sharon, daughter-in-law; Mary (neé McBrien), son-in-law; Rob, brother; Danny, sisters; Elizabeth, Hannah and Teresa, brother-in-law; Johnny, grandchildren; Bradley, Jade, Danielle, Nicole and Kerrie, great grandchildren; Daisy and Max, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Bridget’s Funeral mass will take place at Church of Our Lady and St. Kieran, Ballylooby on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by private cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Bridget’s funeral is restricted to 10 family members. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a message of sympathy in the “Condolence Box” below.

The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this time.

