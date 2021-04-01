Bridget Guiry (nee Farrell), Clonmel

Bridget Guiry (nee Farrell)

Southview, Upper Irishtown and formerly Glenegad, Clonmel.

Missed by her daughters Margaret (Browne) and Kathleen (Blake), and sons Raymond and Roger.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Easter Sunday at 10.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Enquiries to Condons Funeral Directors, Clonmel.

