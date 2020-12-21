Bridget English, Clonmel

Bridget English nee Lee

Baron Park, Clonmel.

20-12-2020. A private family funeral mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o’clock in St Oliver’s church followed by burial in St.Patrick’s cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot are invited to leave their messages of sympathy to the family on the condolence section below.

House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

