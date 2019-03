26 Collins Park, Thurles

Reposing at Egan’s Funeral Home, Dublin rd, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm, with removal at 7 to St Joseph’s and St Brigid’s Church, Boher-na-Naomh, Thurles.

Funeral mass Friday at 10am, followed by cremation at 3pm in the Little Island crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.