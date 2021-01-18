Bridget “Bridie” Norris nee Greene, Clonmel and Waterford

Clarke Villas, Clonmel and formerly Doyle Street, Waterford.

Bridget passed away peacefully on Sunday at Waterford University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her grandson Michael, she will be sadly missed by her husband Bertie, sons James, Pat and Thomas, daughter Elaine (Roche), grandchildren Daryl, Matthew, Lucy, Derek, Aaron, Shania, Billy, Tim, Emma and Colin, great-grandchildren Amber, Courtney, Caitlin and Michael, brother Billy, sister Annie (Walshe), son-in-law John, Annie, Sinéad and Niamh, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Dialysis Unit, Waterford University Hospital.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.