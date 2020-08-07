Bridget (Breda) Lyons (Née Ryan), Kilmallock

Ballyculhane, Bulgaden, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

On August 7th 2020, peacefully at her home.

Wife of the late James. Mother of the late Jim and Hannie. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons John, Mike, Pat, Richie and Willie, daughters Mary, Bridget and Margaret. Her sisters Peggy and Nelly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends especially Pat Heffernan.

In compliance with current guidelines, Breda’s funeral will be confined to family and close friends. Her funeral cortege will depart her residence Sunday at 1.30 pm to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden with burial afterwards in Ardkilmartin Cemetery.

