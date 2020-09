Bridget (Biddy) Nevin nee Bourke

10 McDonagh Terrace, Mitchel St, Thurles and 19 Brookland Drive, Nenagh.

Reposing for family and friends at her son Johnny’s residence at Ballycurrane, Thurles on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions numbers will be limited in The Cathedral, Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie