The Horse and Hound, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at her son Pat’s residence, Kilmoganny from 3pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning followed by removal to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

House Private on Wednesday morning please.