Bridget (Biddy) Dwyer nee Moylan

Cormackstown, Holycross, Thurles.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles for family, friends and neighbours on Tuesday 25th August from 6pm to 8pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings).

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Wednesday 26th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Abbey.

The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence