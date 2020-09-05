Bridget ‘Biddy’ Condon, neé O’Dwyer, Thurles

Butler Avenue, Thurles.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings).

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited in the Church but the service can be viewed on the livestream at thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

