Bridget Behan, Roscrea

Bridget Behan nee McCusker

14 Brophy Terrace, Roscrea and formerly of Inane, Roscrea.

04-01-2021. Peacefully at Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her daughter Claire, grandchild Michael, sisters Helen and Margaret and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, son Peter, daughters Angela and Marrion, sister Mary, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Faith, Keeva, Callum, Conor, Chelsey, Cleo and Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to government guidelines Bridget’s Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 people).

Private removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 11.30 (travelling down Templemore Road, Convent Hill, Rosemary Square and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

