Bríd O’Neill (nee O’Shea), Dublin & Clonmel

Terenure, Dublin and previously of Shamrock Hill, Clonmel and Caherciveen.

Passed away peacefully at home on January 16th, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Frank, adored mother of Gearóid, Colm, Eleanor, Máire, Frank and Seán. Devoted grandmother to Sarah, Shannon, Frank, Eoghan, Seán, Rachel, Laura, Gavin, Caitlin, Alanna and the late Cian and infants Adam and Allana. Sadly missed by sister Pat (Buckley), brothers Ted and Brendan. Predeceased by her brothers Jerome, John, Michael, Dan and Padraig.

Mourned by daughters-in-law Kathleen, Maura, Mary, son-in-law Andrew, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wide circle of friends. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to mam’s care givers, especially Jackie Baker, for their wonderful kindness and support.

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place on Monday (January 18th) at 10:00 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Templeogue and this may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence