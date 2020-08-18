Brian Devine, Summerhill,and Williamsferry House B & B, Nenagh and formerly of Glenmornan, Strabane, Co. Tyrone.

A private cremation service for family and friends will take place for Brian on Friday at Shannon Crematorium in keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines on social distancing.

