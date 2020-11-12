Brian Cronin, Clonmel

Brian Cronin

Wilderness Grove and formerly Geoffrey Barron Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Brian passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Mai and beloved father of Traci (Burke) and Linda (Harney), he will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren Jack, Abi, Finn and Holly, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Mark and David, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Enquiries to Condon’s Funeral Directors, Clonmel.

