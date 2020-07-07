Brendan O’Donovan

Coolmoyne, Fethard, Co Tipperary and formerly of Bantry, Co Cork, July 6th 2020, at South Tipperary General Hospital, in his 89th year.

Pre deceased by his wife Teresa; deeply regretted by his son Sean, his daughters Mary Maher (Moyne), Liz Kavenagh (Urlingford), and Patricia Cummins (Rahealty, Thurles), his sister Maureen Reynolds, sons in law Billy, JJ and Jim, grandchildren Jennifer (and her husband Tom), Henry, Teresa, Mark, Aisling, Edel, Matthew, Joey, Ciara, Pierce, Sinead, Mollie, Katie, Emily, Lucy, Aoife, Lily, great grandchild Tess, brother in law Sean and his wife Mary, sisters in law Peg and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

