Brendan Corcoran, Nenagh

Ballynenagh, Ballinaclough, Nenagh.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved parents Micheal and Josephine & brothers Tony and Micheal, sister Una Bourke. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Colette and cherished family Claire (Mackey), Alan and Barry, brother Gerry, grandchildren Donagh, Darcy and Hannah, son in law Darren, brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

Please observe govt guidelines regarding social distancing.

Due to regulations regarding COVID-19, a private family mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Monday at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Killnanaive Cemetery at approximately 12.30.

