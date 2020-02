Cois Sionna, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Garinish Island, Sneem, Co. Kerry.

Reposing on Sunday Evening in Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell from 5:00pm to 6:30pm.

Remains arriving Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for 11:30am funeral mass with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only, House Private Please.