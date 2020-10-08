Breda Ryan nee Lonergan, Cahir

Cahir Park, Kilcommon, Cahir.

Breda passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Con, sons Conor and John, daughters Marie and Kate, sisters Mary and Margaret, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, extended family and friends.

Breda’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current government guidelines, Breda’s mass will be strictly for family only.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence