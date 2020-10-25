Breda Mulcahy nee McGuire, Clonmel & Curraghkiely

O’Connell Terrace Clonmel and formerly Curraghkiely.

A private family funeral mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in The Sacred heart church Rathgormack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The ceremony can be viewed on the church livestream service www.facebook.com/clonearathgormackparish.7

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to St. Mary’s church Irishtown restoration fund.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence