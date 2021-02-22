Breda McGrath nee Ryan Doonane, Nenagh

Bushfield, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

21/2/21. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy & daughter Bridget.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Gerard, Tony, Patrick, John & Marian. Grandchildren Grearda, Eoghan, Ryan, Ciara, Emma, Paraic, Thomas, Kate, Laura, Niamh & James, son in law Denis, daughters in law Mary, Yvonne, Bridie & Margaret. Relatives cousins neighbours & friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace.

Due to current Government restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem mass for Breda will take place at Mary, Mother of the Church, Boher this Wednesday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view her funeral mass on livestream htpp://funeralslive.ie/breda-ryan/

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Milford Hospice or NCBI.

