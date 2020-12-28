Breda Maher, Drom

Breda Maher nee Whelan

Knocka, Drom, Templemore.

28th of December 2020, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family

Sadly missed by Husband Billy (William), Daughter Teresa, Sons Denis and Matthew, daughter in law Aine, Grandson James, Brothers Patrick and Willie, Sister Noreen, Sisters in law, Brothers in Law, Aunts – Lil Kelly, Sally Jennings, Fred Murphy, Nieces, Nephews, Extended family, Neighbours and dearest and great friends. May her Gentle soul rest in peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines Bredas funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday morning for mass at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church Drom and can be viewed on www.drominch.com/dromchurch . Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

For those wishing to offer their sympathy we suggest you log online to leave your kind sympathy for Breda.

Our family appreciate your support and ask you donate kindly to Milford Hospice.

