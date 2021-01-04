Breda Corbett, Thurles & Clonmel

Breda Corbett (nee Wrenn)

Willowmere Drive, Thurles Co. Tipperary and formerly of Irishtown, Clonmel, Jan 3rd 2021, (peacefully) in the care of the staff of The Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Pre deceased by her brother Fr John Wrenn.

Sadly missed by her loving children Larry and Helen, their father Eddie, brother Fr Larry Wrenn, daughter in law Elaine, son in law Joe, grandchildren Faye, Quinn, Nell, Ada, Kate, Mai, JJ and Lawrence, sisters in law Margaret and Joan, nephews in law, nieces in law, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at her residence from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock for family and close friends with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings.

Funeral arriving Wednesday to The Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.30 o clock for Funeral Mass at 11o’clock, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles

In accordance with government guidelines, attendance is limited to 10 family members in the Cathedral, for those who would have liked to attend, but cannot due to restrictions, Funeral Mass can be viewed on: www.thurlesparish.ie

No flowers please, donations in lieu to The Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles

“May she Rest in Peace”

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence