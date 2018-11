Griffith Avenue, Clonmel.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Cancer C.A.R.E. Clonmel.