Garravoone, Carrickbeg, Carrick on Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Thursday from 4.30 with removal at 6.30 to St Molleran’s Church.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir.